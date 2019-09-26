2 arrested in Amritsar with 1 kg heroin

Amritsar (Punjab)[India], Sept 26 (ANI): Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two persons here with one kilogram of heroin in their possession. A motorbike has also been recovered from the duo.

According to police, the accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh, hail from Tarn Taran town.

Speaking to mediapersons, SSP (Rural) Vikramjeet Singh Duggal said: "Since the drug consignment has been recovered from a border area, its place of origin invites suspicion. Investigations are ongoing."

"We are in the process of enhancing coordination between police and security forces in the area in order to minimise such incidents. In addition, CCTV cameras are also being installed in the border villages," he stated.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

