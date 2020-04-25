2 arrested in AP's Guntur for smuggling 3 kg cannabis

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Guntur district police have arrested two repeated offenders for smuggling 3 kg cannabis at Undavalli caves area.

The duo -- Ravi Mahesh Kumar and Chadala Jyothi -- were arrested on Thursday.

"Earlier, the excise department had caught these two persons. They were caught six times but there is no change in their attitude. In yesterday incident, 3 kg of cannabis were recovered from their possession and a case has been filed against them. As these habitual offenders are not changing their behaviour, we want to propose to the district collector for their expulsion from the district," said Circle Inspector Ankamma Rao.

The Circle Inspector said that the police are planning to give stern punishment to the two arrested persons.

"We got information that cannabis was being sold secretly at Undavalli caves area yesterday afternoon. Our police, Tadepalli deputy tehsildar and Village Revenue Officer (VRO) have gone there and caught the two persons namely Ravi Mahesh Kumar and Chadala Jyothi. There were six cases registered against them. Two cases have been resolved but the remaining four are still under hearing," Rao added. (ANI)

