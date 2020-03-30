2 arrested in Mumbai for hoarding 10,000 bottles of hand sanitisers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Charkop Police here on Monday arrested two people for hoarding around 10,000 bottles of hand sanitisers for black marketing.

Both the accused are residents of Kandivali and were arrested under multiple sections of The Essential Commodities Act.

"The worth of hand sanitisers is Rs 10,28,500. There were 7,500 bottles of 500 ml and 2,300 of 100 ml," said the police.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1071 people as on Monday morning. (ANI)

