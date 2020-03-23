2 booked for concealing travel history to escape quarantine in J-K's Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Kashmir Police has registered a case against two natives of Awantipora, who had come from Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively, for concealing travel history to escape quarantine process.

"Upon the information received from the magistrate that two persons of Awantipora area have concealed their travel history in order to evade necessary quarantine process, a case under section 188, 270 of IPC has been registered against them at Awantipora Police Station," a press note said.

The said booked persons are students and have recently returned to Charsoo and Goripora villages of Awantipora with a travel history of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"They have been sent to EDI Pampore to undergo necessary quarantine and further action under the said FIR shall be initiated after their quarantine period is over," it said.

The police has appealed to the general public to cooperate with the administration in the unprecedented situation and proactively disclose their travel history, the statement said.

People are also requested to inform the Police Control Room Awantipora on phone number 01933247369/7051404001 if any person found in their locality have returned from outside Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

