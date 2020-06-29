2 bridge contractors' tenders cancelled in Bihar for having Chinese partners

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 28 (ANI): The contracts of two out of the four contractors who were selected for the construction of a new bridge parallel to Mahatma Gandhi Setu have been cancelled as they had Chinese partners, informed Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Yadav.

The contractors were asked to change their partners before the cancellation of the contracts, but they couldn't.

"Seven contractors had applied out of which three were disqualified and out of the remaining four, two had Chinese companies as partners, so we asked them to change their partners but they couldn't, so we cancelled their tender. We have called for applications again on June 27, for which the last date is July 29," said Nand Kishore Yadav.

"It is an important bridge, and if the participation of foreign countries increases, it can be harmful. This decision was made after a lot of thinking and that's why we have retendered," he added. (ANI)

