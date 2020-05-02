2 BSF jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 2 (ANI): Two more persons from Ambassa BSF unit have tested positive for COVID-19, said Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday.

"In Tripura two persons from Ambassa, BSF unit found COVID-19 positive. Total COVID-19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 4 (two already discharged, so active hospital cases 2)," Chief Minister Deb said in a tweet.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 37,776 including 26,535 active cases, 10018 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,223 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

