2 chain snatchers injured in police encounter in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Two miscreants were injured in an exchange of fire with police after they snatched a chain from a person outside Noida Sector 76 metro station, police said.

The accused have been identified as Hussain and Rizwan, said additional DCP Ranvijay Singh.

"Two bike-borne miscreants had snatched a chain from a person at Noida Sector 76. After getting the information, a team of police from Sector 49 station chased them. In exchange, they shot at the police," Singh said.

"Both the miscreants were injured in the encounter and shifted to a district hospital. A chain, two pistols and a bike have been seized," he added.

He further said that the accused are history-sheeters and dozens of cases were registered against them. (ANI)

