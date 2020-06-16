2 children suffocate to death inside locked car in Moradabad, 2 other kids hospitalised

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Two of four children, all aged between four to seven years, who locked themselves inside a car while playing in Mundha Pande area have died, police said on Monday.

"All four children were found unconscious in a car and they were taken to the hospital. Two of them died and the other two are undergoing treatment at the hospital," said Amit Kumar Anand, SP (city) Moradabad.

All the four children are cousins, the said.

"They locked themselves inside the car. When we reached, the children were in an unconscious state. Two of the four children died. The incident occurred at around 8 am," said a local who owned the car. (ANI)

