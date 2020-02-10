2 CoBRA commandos killed in an exchange of fire with naxals in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Two commandoes of the Central Reserve Police Force's unit CoBRA were killed and two were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Irapalli village of Bijapur district on Monday.

One Naxal was killed in the firing that took place in the Pamed Police Station limit.

The commandoes were from the 204 battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action battalion (CoBRA).

More details are awaited. (ANI)

