2 contract killers held in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Two alleged contract killers were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police following an encounter in Moradabad.

The encounter took place in Hanuman Nagar area here. The alleged criminals have been identified as Azeem and Khalid. Both of them hail from Sambhal city.

According to police, the duo was nabbed, while they were on the way to allegedly kill a businessman in Moradabad.

Ankit Mittal, SB, Moradabad while addressing the reporters said, "We first tried to stop them for normal checking but they managed to flee the spot. We immediately informed the control room and directed them to catch the two men. The bike-borne miscreants fell on the ground after their vehicle slipped on the rocky terrain. After falling, the criminals opened fire at the police. In retaliatory firing by police, the two were injured."

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

