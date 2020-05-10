Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus lockdown, two police inspectors were suspended for their alleged involvement in the illegal sale of cigarettes.
"Two police inspectors suspended after an enquiry found their involvement in illegal sale of cigarettes during the lockdown in Bengaluru," informed Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil while speaking to ANI.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
2 cops face action in Karnataka for illegal cigarettes sale
ANI | Updated: May 09, 2020 23:22 IST
