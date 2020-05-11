2 cops injured after migrant labourers pelted stones in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 11 (ANI): Two police personnel were injured after migrant labourers allegedly pelted stones at police in Kerala on Sunday.

"Around 700 migrant labourers gathered in Oruvathilkotta demanding arrangements to return home. They pelted stones when police tried to calm them. During the incident, two policemen got injured," police said.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday night at Oruvathilkotta near Akkulam wherein around 700 migrant labourers who were working at a construction site here started to assemble and protest raising the demand of returning home.

Hearing about the incident, a police team reached the spot. As police tried to control the mob, migrant workers pelted stones at the police and Pettah CI Girilal and another policeman sustained injuries.

Later, a larger police force reached the spot and the situation was brought under control. The police held discussion with the migrant workers and assured that their request will be considered. (ANI)

