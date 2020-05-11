2 cops suspended after video of them taking bribe goes viral

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI): After a video of two Police Constables taking bribe from a trolley auto driver went viral on social media, they have been suspended.

"Two police constables D Pancha Mukesh and B Suresh of Afzalgunj police station who were found indulging in act of Grave Misconduct have been suspended with immediate effect. Circle Inspector of Afzalganj police station has been given a Charge Memo for poor supervision and control," said Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

According to Afzalgunj police, a video had gone viral in the social media platform wherein two Constables were seen taking money from a trolley auto driver. (ANI)

