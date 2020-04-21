2 coronavirus patients in Punjab on 'recovery path'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): Two Covid-19 patients in Punjab are on the 'recovery path,' informed KBS Sidhu, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter he said, "Ludhiana-- 2 Covid-19 patients on recovery path. Their first sample after 14 days of treatment have got NEGATIVE results. Their next samples shall be taken in the next few days, as per the protocol. If these come out negative as well, the patients shall be discharged."

India has reported 1,336 more COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the country to 18,601 in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Out of these, 14,759 are active cases and 3,252 patients have been cured and discharged and migrated. As many as 590 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

