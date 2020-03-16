2 criminals injured in encounter with Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Two criminals were injured in an encounter with Delhi police on Monday.

Both the accused were involved in an incident of firing at a constable and a home guard in Dwarka area earlier today.

According to police, constable Rajiv and home guard Ajay Kumar were patrolling in the area at around 4 am today when they observed movement of some suspicious persons inside a scrap shop in village Bharthal. When they tried to stop them, the assailants fired at constable Rajiv injuring him. They also attacked Ajay on his head with some blunt object.

Both were immediately shifted to the nearby Venkteshwara Hospital for treatment.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

