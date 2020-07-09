2 criminals nabbed by Agra police

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Two alleged criminals, with a bounty of Rs 20,000 on each, were arrested by the police after a brief encounter in the Tajganj area of Agra on Wednesday. The duo was nabbed by a joint team of Tajganj Police and Crime Branch.

"The incident occurred when police personnel were checking vehicles in the area. The criminals tried to flee when their vehicle was stopped. As the cops started following them, they opened fire. In the exchange of fire the two criminals were injured. One police constable was also injured in the incident," said Superintendent of Police (SP) City Botre Rohan Pramod.

He said that that the two were carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 each and were involved in several criminal cases. The police have recovered a bike, two country-made pistols and cartridges from them. (ANI)

