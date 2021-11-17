Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and one civilian were injured as terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Palhalan Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Wednesday.
According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists had lobbed the grenade at a CRPF naka party.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
2 CRPF jawans, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Baramulla
ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2021 12:13 IST
