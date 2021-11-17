2 CRPF jawans, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and one civilian were injured as terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Palhalan Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Wednesday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists had lobbed the grenade at a CRPF naka party.

More details are awaited. (ANI)