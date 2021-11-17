Representative image
Representative image

2 CRPF jawans, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Baramulla

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2021 12:13 IST


Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and one civilian were injured as terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Palhalan Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Wednesday.
According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists had lobbed the grenade at a CRPF naka party.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl