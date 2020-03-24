Representative Image
Representative Image

2 CRPF jawans killed in incident of fratricide in Srinagar

ANI | Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:22 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives in an incident of fratricide at CRPF's water wing camp here.
Police has been rushed to the area.
More details awaited. (ANI)

