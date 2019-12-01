2-day Delhi Assembly session to begin from Monday

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The two-day session of Delhi Assembly will begin from Monday.

A bulletin from the Legislative Assembly Secretariat said, "Sittings of the Legislative Assembly have been tentatively fixed for December 2 and 3, 2019. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sittings of the House may be extended."

The sittings of the Legislative Assembly shall commence at 2 pm and continue till it is adjourned for the day on these days, it said.

The Assembly session assumes significance in the view of upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi early next year. (ANI)

