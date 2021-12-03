2-day regional conference on 'Replication of Good Governance Practices' to be held in Bhubaneswar from today

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Government of Odisha is organizing a Regional Conference on the theme: "Replication of Good Governance Practices," on December 03-04, 2021 at Bhubaneswar in a semi virtual mode.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh will address the valedictory session during the two-day event.

As per the release by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the main objective of the conference is to bring national and state level public administration organizations on the same platform to share experiences and innovations in public administration, transforming future public solution for improving quality of life, e-Governance and Digital Governance, etc.



The conference is a two day event in which representatives of States are invited to make a presentation on good governance practices of the States for wider dissemination.

This conference is an effort to create a common platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of best practices which has led to better public service delivery and benefit to the citizens.

Delegates from 14 states of North-Eastern and Eastern Region of India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh including Odisha) will participate in the Conference in a semi-virtual mode. (ANI)

