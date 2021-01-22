2-day Taekwondo Championship organised in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): A two-day Taekwondo Championship Cup for children was organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to engage small children in various sports activities and attract them towards the game.

The championship was organised under the campaign 'Ab Khelegaga Kashmir' by an NGO, Sunrise in Kashmir, in association with the state sports council.

"A State-level championship of Teakuadon was organised under the campain 'Ab Khelegaga Kashmir'. In this two-day championship we engage the youth and the children from different districts of the Valley into various sports," Fayaz Dijoo, the organiser of the Championship told ANI.

Faraz further said that the programme witnessed the heavy participation of the athletes.



"Over 250 athletes from different age groups, sex participated here. All of them belonged to various districts of the valley," he said.

A budding player Sarema Jan, expressed happiness and said, "I am happy to participate in this championship. We learn self-defence and play many sports including Taekwondo."

Abrar Khurshid, another budding player said that "We are happy to play the games instead of playing with a mobile phone which is harmful to our eyes. We earlier used to practice in 'Indoor Taekoundo Hall.'

Taekwondo is an Olympic recognised sport. It is a Mixed Martial Art (MMA) and has some basic rules for fighting with another player and hitting both in a safe place.

Athletes from different age group have seen participate in the programme. Many girls also took part in the game. They were seen happy to participate in the championship. (ANI)

