2 dead, 12 injured in mishap in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], May 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 12 sustained injuries in an accident between a bus and a truck on Thursday near Shankar Chowk in Samastipur, an official said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital.

The bus was going from Muzaffarpur to Katihar and was carrying 32 migrant labourers.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

