2 dead, 16 injured in UP bus mishap

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Two people were killed and around 16 others were injured after a bus rolled over on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Fatehabad in Agra district on Monday morning.

The bus turned turtle on the highway due to low visibility conditions.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital.

Further investigation into the incident is on. (ANI)

