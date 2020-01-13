Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Two people were killed and around 16 others were injured after a bus rolled over on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Fatehabad in Agra district on Monday morning.
The bus turned turtle on the highway due to low visibility conditions.
The injured have been rushed to a hospital.
Further investigation into the incident is on. (ANI)
2 dead, 16 injured in UP bus mishap
ANI | Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:27 IST
