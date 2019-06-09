Representative Image
Representative Image

2 dead, 2 hurt as truck runs over them in UP Expressway

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:13 IST

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): At least two people died and two others sustained injuries after a speedy truck rammed into them at Lucknow Expressway on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place near Kannauj in the wee hours of Sunday.
More details in this regard are awaited.
In April also, another road accident took place on the expressway killing seven people and injuring 34 after a bus rammed into a truck. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:09 IST

Visit will lead to stupendous outcomes: PM Modi departs from Maldives

Male (Maldives), June 9 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from the Maldives on Sunday, he said that he is humbled by the affection received in the island nation and added that the two-day visit will lead to "stupendous outcomes".

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:54 IST

UP: Agra nursery owners upset as plants succumb to heat

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): The constant heatwave situation in several parts of the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, is not only affecting the lives of people but also putting the survival of plants in jeopardy. In Agra, many nursery owners are upset as their plants and flowers ha

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:12 IST

West Bengal: BJP-TMC clash in Basirhat, 5 dead

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali, BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 08:50 IST

In PM Modi's schedule, brief stopover in Sri Lanka, temple visit...

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a brief stopover in Sri Lanka on his way back to India from the Maldives where he is on his first overseas visit after assuming office for a second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 08:22 IST

UP Police arrest Delhi man for 'objectionable' comments against...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man on Saturday for making certain 'objectionable comments' against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media and for 'spreading rumours'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:23 IST

India gets its first Dinosaur Museum

Balasinor (Gujarat) [India], Jun 09 (ANI): India's first Dinosaur Museum cum Park was inaugurated in Gujarat's Mahisagar district and is set to give visitors the true Jurassic Park feel.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:04 IST

34 held, 3,305kg ganja seized in Odisha

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): A major drug trafficking racket was busted, as police arrested 34 persons and seized 3,305 kilograms of ganja (dry cannabis) from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:04 IST

Rampur: Patients being treated on the floor due to lack of beds

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 09 (ANI): In yet another case of medical apathy, patients were seen being treated on the floor at Rampur District Hospital due to lack of proper bed facilities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:21 IST

Ravinder Raina claims he's on Hizbul Mujahideen's hit list

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 09 (ANI): President of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit Ravinder Raina has claimed that he is on the hit list of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:01 IST

Legislatures being reduced to disruptive platforms: VP Naidu in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Voicing concern about political discourse in India reaching a 'new low', Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the country's legislatures, instead of becoming effective forums of debate, are being reduced to "disruptive platforms."

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 04:57 IST

Over 1 lakh people queue up in Hyderabad to consume 'fish prasadam'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 09 (ANI): More than one lakh people thronged Hyderabad to consume the famous 'fish prasadam' which has been traditionally distributed by Bathini family for over 170 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 04:57 IST

Chittoor: 3 killed after bus rams into auto

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Three persons were killed after an over speeding bus rammed into an auto here near Bhakarapet village of Chittoor district.

Read More
iocl