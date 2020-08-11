2 dead, 2 seriously injured in fire at automobile repair shop in Jorhat

Jorhat (Assam) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Two persons lost their lives and two people received serious injuries after a fire broke out at an automobile repair shop in Jorhat last night.

The fire was doused in the early hours today at around 04:00 am by officials of the fire department.

"We got information about the fire at around 11:30 pm yesterday. The teams arrived and along with the locals, everyone tried to control the fire. In the incident, a couple died and two persons were seriously injured. The government should give compensation for the incident," said Dilip Agarwal, Deputy Chairman, Upper Assam Chamber of Commerce, Jorhat.



The fire spread so rapidly that the victims didn't get a chance to escape.

The two deceased persons have been identified as Satyanarayana Agarwal (45) and Gomti Devi (42).

The injured persons are being treated.

The incident sparked panic and fear among the locals.

The damage caused by the fire has not yet been established.

Prima facie the incident was caused by a short circuit. (ANI)

