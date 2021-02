Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): Two persons were killed and 20 others injured after a bus-turned turtle near Sira-Bukkapatna state highway on Thursday night, the police said.

According to the police, they were on their way for a wedding ceremony from Tovinakere to Malige Hatti.



All injured have been admitted to the Sira hospital.

The incident has been registered in the Sira police station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)