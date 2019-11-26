Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Two people were killed and 24 others got injured after a state government-run bus overturned near Shindewadi village here on Monday.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and undergoing treatment.
Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)
2 dead, 24 injured after bus overturns in Pune
ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:24 IST
