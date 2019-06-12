2 dead, 3 injured after car overturns in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka)[India], Jun 12 (ANI): At least two people were killed and two others were injured after their car turned and flipped near Kadaganchi village here on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Sayappa and his 11-year-old daughter Sandhya, officials said.

The three injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical care and assistance.

A case has been registered in Narona Police Station and investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

