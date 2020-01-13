A visual of police station near which the incident took place in Gwalior on Sunday.
2 dead, 3 injured after clash between two groups regarding flow of drainage water in Gwalior

ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 23:17 IST

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Two dead and three others sustained injuries in a clash between two groups regarding the flow of drainage water here, police said.
Police Inspector Surinder Singh said, "Several rounds were fired. Three people sustained injuries. We have rounded up two people in connection with the incident." (ANI)

