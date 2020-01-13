Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Two dead and three others sustained injuries in a clash between two groups regarding the flow of drainage water here, police said.
Police Inspector Surinder Singh said, "Several rounds were fired. Three people sustained injuries. We have rounded up two people in connection with the incident." (ANI)
2 dead, 3 injured after clash between two groups regarding flow of drainage water in Gwalior
ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 23:17 IST
