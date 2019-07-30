2 dead, 36 injured after two buses collide in Chhattisgarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:38 IST

Along with P-75 India, our offer for three additional Scorpene...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): At a time when Indian Navy is looking to add more submarines into its fleet, French firm Naval Group has said that its offer to India for buying three additional Scorpene-class submarines was still on and would help India to utilise the investments made by it in the p