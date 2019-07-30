Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Two people died and 36 others sustained injuries after two buses collided on Raipur-Jagdalpur highway here on Tuesday.
All the injured were admitted to a local hospital.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
2 dead, 36 injured after two buses collide in Chhattisgarh
ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:40 IST
Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Two people died and 36 others sustained injuries after two buses collided on Raipur-Jagdalpur highway here on Tuesday.