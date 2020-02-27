2 dead at LNJP Hospital, Delhi violence death toll now 27

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Two more people lost their lives due to violence over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in North East Delhi taking the total death toll to 27 on Thursday.

While 25 deaths were reported from Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, two casualties were reported from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital late on Wednesday night.

Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendant, LNJP Hospital confirmed the two deaths.

On Wednesday, Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital said three more people had died during medical treatment and the total number of deaths in the hospital was now at 25.

"We hope that the death toll does not increase further," said Kumar.

Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

