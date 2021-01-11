2 bodies recovered from illegal liquor factory in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Two bodies have been recovered from an illegal liquor factory in Greater Noida’s Kasna area on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) of Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “A person, who was admitted to a hospital on Saturday after he consumed spurious liquor, had informed the police about the death of the two persons (Pradeep and Santosh Sharma) here.”

On a tip-off, a joint team of Excise Department officials and district police had busted an illegal liquor factory unit on Sunday, the police official said.

During interrogation, Kalu told that the factory has been shifted here about four-five days back, the police further said. A large quantity of liquor and several items involved in making liquor has also been recovered, the police official said.

The liquor was made for Muzaffarnagar according to the information over the barcode, said police.

The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)