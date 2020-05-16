Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): At least two people were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Guna bypass on Friday.
Police said, "The vehicle they were in was behind the two trucks that met with an accident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital." (ANI)
2 dead in road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna
ANI | Updated: May 16, 2020 07:38 IST
