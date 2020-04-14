2 deaths, 34 more cases of COVID-19 reported from Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Two deaths related to COVID-19 and 34 more cases of coronavirus have been reported on Tuesday from Andhra Pradesh, state's COVID-19 Nodal Officer informed.

"34 more COVID-19 cases (16 in Guntur, 8 in Krishna, 7 in Kurnool, 2 in Anantapuram, and 1 in Nellore) and 2 deaths related to the virus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Total coronavirus cases in the state at 473, including 14 discharged and 9 deaths," said state's COVID-19 Nodal Officer.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country now stood at 10,363, including 8,988 active cases. So far, 1,035 patients have either been cured or discharged while 339 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

