2 deaths, 62 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Two deaths and 62 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Among the new cases, Anantapur has reported 4 cases, East Godavari 2, Guntur 11, Krishna 14, Kurnool 27, Nellore 1 and Prakasam 3.

According to the state's COVID-19 Nodal Officer, with this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 995.

The total cases in the state include 781 active cases, 145 discharged, and 29 deaths. (ANI)

