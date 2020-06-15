2 deaths, 78 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two deaths and 78 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan today, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has reached 12,772, including 2,847 active cases. The death toll in the state due to the infection stands at 294, it said.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far, and the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520. (ANI)

