2 deaths, 91 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 29 (ANI): Two deaths and 91 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, said the state Health Department.

According to the Health Department, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 8,158. With two more deaths being reported in the state, the death toll has risen to 182.

While 42 coronavirus cases were reported from Jhalawar, 12 each were reported from Nagaur and Jaipur, six from Churu, five each from Dholpur, and Udaipur, two each from Alwar, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Ajmer, and one from Kota. (ANI)

