2 die in fire at gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

Visual from the site in Tinsukia, Assam

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:31 IST

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], June 10 (ANI): Two have people died in the massive fire that broke out at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Tinsukia district on Tuesday. The bodies have been recovered.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are present at the spot.
Fire flames continue to erupt from the gas well.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

