2 die, six injured in lightning strikes in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Two people were killed and six others sustained burn injuries in two separate incidents of lightning strikes in Tawa and Wada areas of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Sunday, Tehsildar, Rahul Sarang said.

According to the Tehsildar, in the first case, Nilesh Tumbda (22) died in Tawa village when lightning struck him. Tumbda died on the spot of severe burns. Another man named Anil Dhinda who was also struck by the lightning collapsed on the floor with serious injuries.

In another case, Sagar Shantaram Diwa (17) died on the spot when lightning struck him at Ambiste village in Wada while Ravindra Madhav Pawar, Sunny Balu Pawar, both 18, Nitesh Manohar Diwa (19), Sandip Ankush Diwa (25) and Ananta Chandrakant Wagh (24) sustained burn injuries. They are being treated at the nearby hospital. Sarang also said that financial assistance will be provided to the deceased and the injured people. (ANI)

