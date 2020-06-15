2 elephants found dead in Odisha's Kendujhar

Kendujhar (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two elephants were found dead in Odisha's Kendujhar district on Sunday.

A team of forest officials traced the carcasses of the elephants near Gurubeda village in Baitarani (B) reserve forest under Champua range in the district while they had gone for patrolling, sources said.

Both the tusks of the one of the elephants were found missing. Age of both elephants are in between 20 and 22.

Sashi Paul, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, said, "An inquiry will reveal the cause of death of the elephants. I will submit a report after an inquiry". (ANI)

