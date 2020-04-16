2 floors of Mumbai's Byculla Fire Station building isolated after kin of fire officer tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Two floors of Byculla Fire Station's residential building here were isolated as a precautionary measure after two family members of a fire officer tested COVID-19 positive.

"Two family members of an officer posted at Byculla Fire Station tested positive for COVID-19 two days back. They were immediately admitted to the hospital. Swab test of close contacts of the family and the fire official himself have tested negative," Mumbai Fire Services Chief Fire Officer (CFO) said on Thursday.

"All fire brigade staff engaged in sanitisation operation are being provided with PPEs and they are taking stringent precautions while working," the CFO added.

Around 90 per cent of the total COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra were reported from metropolitan regions of Mumbai and Pune, according to the state government data.

Till April 16, out of the 2916 cases, a total of 2620 cases were found in both Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR).

Meanwhile, on Thursday the total number of coronavirus cases was reported to be 3081. (ANI)

