2 foreign women arrested with 5kgs heroin at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Custom Department on Sunday arrested two foreign women with around 5 kgs of heroin at Mumbai airport.

As per the information shared by the department, the drugs are worth Rs 25 crore and were hidden in the adjacent seat inside a trolly bag.

During the process of investigation, the officials came to know that the accused belong to Johannesburg and reached Mumbai via Doha.



Both the accused were presented in the court on Monday after a case was registered against them.

Later, the court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days, the officials informed.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

