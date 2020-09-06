2 held, 500 kg ganja seized in Thiruvanathapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 6 (ANI): State enforcement squad under the Excise Department on Sunday arrested two persons and allegedly seized 500 kilograms of ganja from their possession near Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to excise officer Anil Kumar, the vehicle has been registered in the name of a Punjab native. The two arrested in the case were the resident of Jharkhand and Punjab.

Kumar told ANI that the ganja was hidden in a secret compartment above the driver's cabin in a goods truck.

"It was brought to be handed over to a person in the Chirayinkeezhu area of Thiruvananthapuram. Based on the inputs, the Excise department checked the vehicle and found 500 kilograms of ganja. The ganja was being transported to Kerala after raids were conducted in Karnataka," Kumar said.

The department has found a connection to the Mysore-based drug mafia in the procurement of ganja. (ANI)

