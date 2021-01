Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Vijayawada Task Force police arrested two persons and seized 500 packets of ganja worth Rs 70 lakh near Ramavarappadu ring in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.



According to the Taskforce police, the cannabis was being transported from Visakhapatnam to Zahirabad in Telangana. "Two persons have been taken into custody," said an officer. (ANI)