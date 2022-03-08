2 held by Delhi Police for duping people on pretext of redeeming credit card points

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Two persons were arrested in the national capital's Najafgarh area for allegedly duping people in lieu of redemption of credit card points, Delhi Police said.

According to Delhi Police, the complainant who has been identified as Hetram alleged that his credit card was used for three fraud transactions of Rs 44,000 and he has not received or shared any OTP for the same and money was transferred to a wallet, an online rent payment website and a shopping website.

A dedicated police team started a money trial and after analysing call detail records (CDR) of the mobile phone numbers linked to wallets and websites and conducted a technical analysis of call details and bank details, police said.



Following the investigation, it was found that delivery of items purchased from credit cards took place near Najafgarh and that money was also withdrawn from a wallet in the same area.

The suspected locations of the accused were identified and the accused were nabbed on the intervening night of March 4 and 5 at about 2 am from Najafgarh, police added.

As per information received by the police, the accused were identified as Deepak Kumar and Ratnesh Kumar Giri.

Police recovered seven mobile phones, 17 SIM cards, two laptops used for calling and conducting the fraud, three Aadhar cards, one Voter ID card, seven bank accounts, and credit cards.

A case has been registered against the accused at Cyber Police Station North and an investigation has been taken up, police said. (ANI)

