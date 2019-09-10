2 held, drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized after NCB busts international drug-trafficking ring

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that it has busted an international network of drug suppliers and seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore including high-quality cocaine. Two members of the network have also been held.

The network that had been supplying drugs to high-end customers in Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab, has links in Australia and Canada.

The NCB received an intelligence input that a shipment of plotter/printer machine containing contraband had arrived in New Delhi from Canada and was to be delivered to one Yogesh Kumar Dhuna in Jalandhar.

Acting on the input, a team of NCB Delhi tracked the shipment and recovered 115 grams Canadian cocaine, 13 grams Ephedrine, 80 grams Canadian Hashish Oil, some intoxicated capsules after dismantling a print.

"A controlled delivery operation was undertaken by Delhi Zone of NCB and a replica of the consignment was prepared and dispatched to Dhuna's address," the NCB said in a press release.

The NCB sleuths took him into custody when he received the consignment.

During questioning, he revealed the involvement of one Akshiinder Singh who, Dhuna said, had kept a substantial quantity of contraband at his residence.

The NCB launched an operation and apprehended Singh from Patti in Tarn Taran district. The NCB was working to nab the associates of the accused. (ANI)

