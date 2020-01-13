2 held for attack on pro-CAA demonstrator in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attacking a participant in a demonstration supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act at Town Hall here on December 22, police said.

The citizenship act is facing major opposition and protests across the country with many alleging that the new law is "against the Constitution" and is "discriminatory against Muslim community".

Several demonstrations have also been held in support of the newly amended law, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi community refugees who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and entered India before 2015. (ANI)

