2 held for attacking SAIL chairman

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly attacking Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary.

The incident took place near HUDCO Complex last night, when Chowdhary was attacked by four unidentified men, while on his way home on the official vehicle.

The chairman received grave injuries and was rushed to All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was later discharged from the hospital.

"During the inquiry, we found that Anil's car was hit by another car. As he and his driver came out of the car, they were beaten up by those in the other vehicle," said the police.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused under 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Their car has also been seized. (ANI)

