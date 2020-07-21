2 held for attempting to extort Rs 2 crore from Delhi businessman

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 2 crore from a businessman in Delhi's Bindapur area.

According to police, the accused were brothers who suffered losses in their business during the Covid-induced lockdown and were inspired by a crime investigation television show to plan an extortion.

"A team of Bindapur police station has arrested two men for allegedly making an extortion call of Rs 2 crores. The two men got inspired by a crime investigation television show after they faced loss in their business during the lockdown," Delhi Police stated. (ANI)

