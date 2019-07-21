2 held for BJP leader's murder in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested two accused in the murder of BJP leader BS Tomar.

"In the murder of BS Tomar under Masoori region, police acted swiftly and arrested two accused ShahRukh and Tehseem. A reward has been announced to arrest two wanted accused Salman and Aman," said Ghaziabad Police on its official Twitter handle.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh (SSP) has sent Nahal police post-in-charge Angad has been sent to police lines.

Earlier, Singh suspended Masoori police station in-charge, police post Dudhia in-charge Peepal.

Tomar was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in Dasna on Saturday night.

"The assailants had come on a two-wheeler and fled after committing the crime, leaving their vehicle behind. Search has begun, they will be nabbed soon," Neeraj Kumar Jadon, SP, Rural, Ghaziabad had said. (ANI)

